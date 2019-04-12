Calendar » Noche de Baile Con Salsa Caliente!

April 12, 2019 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Salsa Caliente features musicians from around the world and is one of the hottest salsa bands performing in today’s Latin Jazz and Salsa scene. The band leader and vocalist, Alberto Gonzalez has had the opportunity of sharing the stage with some of Salsa's all-time greats, such as: Hector Lavoe, Celia Cruz, Ray Barretto, the great Cachao, El Gran Combo and many others, and continues to treat audiences across the country to his own unique style of Salsa. The band has been featured on ABC’s hit TV Show, "Dancing with the Stars." Salsa Caliente delights audiences with an exciting blend of Salsa, Cha-Cha-Cha's, Merengues, Cumbias, Mambo, Latin Jazz and other styles from the Caribbean and beyond. Join us as we dance the night away to an exciting, upbeat, high-energy performance! $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.

TICKETS--> goo.gl/9JQhtf