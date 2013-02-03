Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:40 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Noche de Flamenco

February 3, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

"Noche de Flamenco" is a monthly flamenco performance open to all flamenco dance and music lovers. The cast will change from month to month giving audiences a brand new show each and every month! This month we are excited to have dancers: Pamela Lourant, Cristina Villalobos, and Arleen Hurtado guitarists: Kai Narezo and Benjamin Woods singer: Gabriel Osuna!!! Produced and Directed by Pamela Lourant Flamenco

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: plourant
  • Starts: February 3, 2013 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: $28 general admission
  • Location: Center Stage Theater
  • Website: http://www.centerstagetheater.org
 
 
 