Noche de Flamenco

May 31, 2013 from 8:00pm

NOCHE DE FLAMENCO is a monthly flamenco music and dance production located at Center Stage Theater. Flamenco is a passionate and seductive art form, a mysterious and misunderstood culture that has been burning in Andalucía for nearly five hundred years, and today flamenco has thousands of aficionado’s worldwide. Tickets: $28 in adv; $38 at the door *student and dancer special rates Center Stage Theater: 805-963-0408 www.centerstagetheater.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Dance Alliance
  • Starts: May 31, 2013 8:00pm
  • Price: $28-$38
  • Location: center stage theater
  • Website: http://www.centerstagetheater.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Dance Alliance
 
 
 