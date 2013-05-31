Calendar » Noche de Flamenco

May 31, 2013 from 8:00pm

NOCHE DE FLAMENCO is a monthly flamenco music and dance production located at Center Stage Theater. Flamenco is a passionate and seductive art form, a mysterious and misunderstood culture that has been burning in Andalucía for nearly five hundred years, and today flamenco has thousands of aficionado’s worldwide. Tickets: $28 in adv; $38 at the door *student and dancer special rates Center Stage Theater: 805-963-0408 www.centerstagetheater.org