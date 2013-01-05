Calendar » “Noche de Flamenco” at Center Stage Theater

January 5, 2013 from 8:00pm

"Noche de Flamenco" is a monthly flamenco performance open to all flamenco dance and music lovers. This month we are excited to have Grammy Award Winner Jesus Montoya and Santa Barbara prodigy Ryan Zermeno of 'Juramento Flamenco'. Produced and Directed by Pamela Lourant Flamenco Tapas and Wine will be sold prior to the performance from 7-8pm. RSVP @ [email protected] To purchase performance tickets call (805) 963-0408 or go to www.centerstagetheater.org www.pamelalourantflamenco.com