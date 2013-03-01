Calendar » “Noche de Flamenco” at Center Stage Theater

March 1, 2013 from 8:00PM

"Noche de Flamenco" is a monthly flamenco performance open to all flamenco dance and music lovers. The cast will change from month to month giving audiences a brand new show each and every month! Friday, March 1st brings dancers Pamela Lourant, Ryan Zermeno and Mizuho Sato, singer Jesus Montoya and guitarist Jose Tanaka! Produced and Directed by PAMELA LOURANT ***Reception prior to the performance from 7-8:00pm BOX OFFICE: (805) 963-0408