Calendar » Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary) in “At Home: Ventura”

May 15, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Returning after last year’s sold-out concert, singer/songwriter Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary), brings his intimate musicality to the Rubicon Theatre Company stage once again for a one-night-only, two-hour event of story and melody spanning 50 years. The concert, entitled “At Home: Ventura,” takes place on Sunday, May 15, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon’s home in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. For tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.

The title of the concert is a nod to Stookey’s recently released CD/DVD “At Home: The Maine Tour.” For many years, the folk singer and his family have called Maine home, but now spend part of their time every year in Ventura County.

“Noel performed a sold-out concert last year here at Rubicon, “James O’Neil remarks. “We are thrilled to get to share his inspired, thoughtful music selections; his extraordinary vocal and musical talents; and his compelling, charismatic performance style with our audiences.”

For the “At Home: Ventura” concert on May 15, Stookey will perform songs from his DVD/CD package, which was filmed and recorded during a nine-city tour of Maine last year. Selections include Stookey standards such as “The Wedding Song,” “In These Times,” and “Jean Claude,” and previously unreleased solo songs from the Peter, Paul and Mary albums. The program will also feature original folk songs written by Stookey about current issues such as “Familia del Corazon,” which addresses immigration concerns, and “Nukes R Nuts,” which was written in response to a letter from a nuclear age peace foundation in Santa Barbara.

“We are also in discussions with Noel and his daughter Liz Stookey Sunde of Music2Life (a non-profit organization that uses music to effect positive social change),” O’Neil continues, “about a possible future music festival that he would curate at Rubicon. We hope that our theatre will truly become an ‘artistic home’ for the Stookey family.”

Stookey has spent his career raising social consciousness through music, thereby changing the musical landscape of this country. His music resonates across social, age and economic barriers. Stookey passionately believes in bringing the spiritual into the practice of everyday life. He strives to make the world a better place through a continuing dialogue of acceptance and inclusion.

Tickets for “At Home: Ventura” may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs). To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900 or visit Rubicon online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To order a copy of the “At Home: Maine” CD/DVD, go to Rubicon’s online merchandise store at https://squareup.com/market/rubicon-theatre. Profits from the sales go to Rubicon’s Education Outreach programs.