Nonfiction writer Justin Hocking

December 2, 2015 from 4:00pm

Join us for a reading and discussion with Justin Hocking, author of The Great Floodgates of the Wonderworld.

The book was a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection, a Kirkus Reviews and Library Journal Best Books of 2014 selection, one of the Huffington Post’s “Ten Brilliant Books that Grab You From Page One” and winner of the 2015 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.

Hocking teaches creative writing at the Independent Publishing Resource Center and Eastern Oregon University, and is recipient of the Willamette Writer’s 2014 Humanitarian Award for his work in writing, publishing and teaching. He lives in Portland, Oregon.

Admission is free.