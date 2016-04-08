Calendar » Nonviolent Communication Conference

April 8, 2016 from 7:00 p.m.

Getting frustrated with others is a natural part of life that everyone deals with. Unfortunately, this can also take a toll on your relationships with coworkers, friends, and family. To help individuals cope with these frustrations, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (the CLL) will be hosting a Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference focused on helping individuals explore the alternative practices of mediation, restorative practices, and compassion.

Led by internationally-acclaimed instructors and presenters, the bilingual conference will concentrate on an emphasis on deep listening and provide practical tools that foster connection, authenticity, compassion and offer solutions that work for everyone.

Learn how to enjoy anger, how to enhance relationships and deepen connections with your friends, family, and co-workers, create more harmony, speak from the heart, encourage more collaboration in the workplace, and the power of NVC as a form of practical spirituality. Start improving the quality of your relationships and register today!

Course number: 202715 (3 days) or 202716 (Friday only)

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 2016; Saturday, April 9, 2016 & Sunday, April 10, 2016

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Class cost: Friday FREE OR Friday, Saturday, Sunday $65

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853