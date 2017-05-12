Calendar » Nonviolent Communication Conference

May 12, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Communication is a vital part of healthy relationships. However, expressing frustration, anger, and fear in a healthy manner may not come to everyone naturally. To guide individuals on efficient self-expression, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (the CLL) will be hosting a Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference focused on helping individuals explore nonviolent communication through mediation, restorative practices, and compassion.

Led by internationally-acclaimed instructors and presenters, the bilingual conference will concentrate on an emphasis on deep listening and provide practical tools that foster connection, authenticity, compassion and offer solutions that work for everyone.

By learning how to speak from the heart, you can enhance your relationships and deepen connections with friends, family, and co-workers. Understand and master NVC as a form of practical spirituality.

Start improving the quality of your relationships and register today!

Course number: 202715 (3 days) or 202716 (Friday only)

Date & Time: Friday, May 12, 2017; Saturday, May 13, 2017 & Sunday, May 14, 2017

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Auditorium

300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Friday FREE OR Friday, Saturday, Sunday $65

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 964-6853