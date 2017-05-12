Calendar » Nonviolent Communication Conference

May 12, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

For Immediate Release

- Calendar Listing -



Nonviolent Communication Conference

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Communication is a vital component of a wholesome life and healthy relationships. SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning will host its 10th Annual Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference focused on providing community members with the tools to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers.

Led by internationally-acclaimed instructors and presenters, the conference will emphasize how to be a better listener, and express yourself more openly, honestly, authentically and vulnerably.

Learn more about deep listening—to others as well as ourselves. Discover how to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that work for everyone, whether in the workplace or at home. Register today!

Course number: 202715 (3 days) or 202716 (Friday only)

Date & Time: Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; and Sunday, May 14

Time: May 12, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Auditorium

300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Friday FREE OR Friday, Saturday, Sunday $65



Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 683-8200