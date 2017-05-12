Nonviolent Communication Conference
For Immediate Release
- Calendar Listing -
Nonviolent Communication Conference
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Communication is a vital component of a wholesome life and healthy relationships. SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning will host its 10th Annual Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference focused on providing community members with the tools to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers.
Led by internationally-acclaimed instructors and presenters, the conference will emphasize how to be a better listener, and express yourself more openly, honestly, authentically and vulnerably.
Learn more about deep listening—to others as well as ourselves. Discover how to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that work for everyone, whether in the workplace or at home. Register today!
Course number: 202715 (3 days) or 202716 (Friday only)
Date & Time: Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; and Sunday, May 14
Time: May 12, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Auditorium
300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Class cost: Friday FREE OR Friday, Saturday, Sunday $65
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 683-8200
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 12, 2017 7:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Auditorium