March 29, 2019 from 7 pm - 9 pm

Whether it’s in the context of parenting, education or business, nonviolent communication plays a key role in our relationships and daily interactions. SBCC School of Extended Learning will explore tools to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers at its 12th Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference.

This inspiring and timely conference features internationally-acclaimed instructors and presenters and will empower individuals to increase their understanding of conflict resolution, listening without judgement and speaking from the heart. Presenters will provide attendees with practical tools to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that work for everyone, whether in the workplace or at home. Workshop topics include the Surprising Purpose of Anger, Empathy, Parenting through a Compassionate Lens, Skills for Navigating Conflict and more.

Food and soft drinks will be available all three days, and meals can be pre-ordered from the caterer, Nimita's Cuisine.

● Introduction: Friday, March 29, 7– 9 p.m. Free

● Conference Days: Friday, March 29, 7– 9 p.m., Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31, 8:30 a.m.–4:15 p.m. ($95 + $5 materials and free NVC textbook)

Register at

https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=22388&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0

Learn more at http://chooseconnection.squarespace.com/nvc-conference/.