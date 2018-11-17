Nordic Light Opening Reception
November 17, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art welcomes Danish artist Hanne Støvring for a solo exhibition titled Nordic Light. Støvring will be traveling from Denmark for the opening reception on Saturday November 17 from 4:30 to 6 pm. The public is invited to join in the festivities and meet the artist who will also be leading a pre-reception gallery walk at 4 pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art
- Starts: November 17, 2018 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1624 Elverhoy Way, Solvang, CA 93463
- Website: www.elverhoj.org
- Sponsors: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art