February 1, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

The 2013 Nordic Spirit Symposium will explore the contributions of Scandinavians to a better global society. Professors from the United States and Norway will discuss the peacemaking and humanitarian roles of Scandinavians. Topics include Norway’s peacemaking role in the Middle East, the Nobel Peace Prize and its relevance in today’s world, and innovative international mediators Folke Bernadotte and Dag Hammarskjöld.