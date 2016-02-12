Calendar » Nordic Spirit Symposium

Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 at 5:30 pm

Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at 9:00 am

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Scandinavian Center, Samuelson Chapel, Lundring Events Center

In anticipation of the 500-year anniversary of the Reformation in Germany, our next two symposia on “Power, Politics and Belief in Reformation Scandinavia” will delve into the changes brought on by the northward diffusion of Lutheran reform. This year’s symposium looks at the history of change in Denmark, Norway and Iceland; Sweden and Finland will be the focus in 2017.

Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. | Scandinavian Center, 26 Faculty St.

Reservations requested. Admission is $10

Reception

Friday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. | Samuelson Chapel

Admission is $20. Free for students and Cal Lutheran faculty and staff.

The Lutheran Reformation: An Introduction

The Rev. R. Guy Erwin, Ph.D., Bishop, Southwest California Synod, ELCA

The Two Reformations in Denmark: From Popular Evangelical Movement to Official Lutheran Reformation

Ole Peter Grell, Ph.D., Department of History, Faculty of Arts, The Open University, London

Saturday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. | Samuelson Chapel

Admission is $40. Free for students and Cal Lutheran faculty and staff.

Danish Reformer Hans Tausen – and the Shifting Images of a Danish Luther

Rasmus H. C. Dreyer, Th.D., Chair, Society of Danish Church History, University of Copenhagen

Bugenhagen in Denmark: How Wittenberg’s Pastor Shaped a National Reformation

Martin Lohrmann, Ph.D., Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa

Careful Reformation: The History of Reformation in Norway

Hallgeir Elstad, Th.D., Dean of Research, Faculty of Theology, University of Oslo

The History of the Reformation in Iceland

The Rev. Solveig Lára Guðmundsdóttir, Cand.Theol., Bishop of Hólar, Iceland

Music of the Reformation (performance)

Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. | Lundring Events Center

Reservations required. Admission is $35.

Dinner and entertainment

The Nordic Spirit Symposium is sponsored by the Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation and California Lutheran University and is made possible by generous grants from the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and the Norway House Foundation in San Francisco.