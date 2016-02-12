Nordic Spirit Symposium
Date & Time:
Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 at 5:30 pm
Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 at 7:00 pm
Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at 9:00 am
Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at 7:00 pm
Location:
Scandinavian Center, Samuelson Chapel, Lundring Events Center
In anticipation of the 500-year anniversary of the Reformation in Germany, our next two symposia on “Power, Politics and Belief in Reformation Scandinavia” will delve into the changes brought on by the northward diffusion of Lutheran reform. This year’s symposium looks at the history of change in Denmark, Norway and Iceland; Sweden and Finland will be the focus in 2017.
Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. | Scandinavian Center, 26 Faculty St.
Reservations requested. Admission is $10
Reception
Friday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. | Samuelson Chapel
Admission is $20. Free for students and Cal Lutheran faculty and staff.
The Lutheran Reformation: An Introduction
The Rev. R. Guy Erwin, Ph.D., Bishop, Southwest California Synod, ELCA
The Two Reformations in Denmark: From Popular Evangelical Movement to Official Lutheran Reformation
Ole Peter Grell, Ph.D., Department of History, Faculty of Arts, The Open University, London
Saturday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. | Samuelson Chapel
Admission is $40. Free for students and Cal Lutheran faculty and staff.
Danish Reformer Hans Tausen – and the Shifting Images of a Danish Luther
Rasmus H. C. Dreyer, Th.D., Chair, Society of Danish Church History, University of Copenhagen
Bugenhagen in Denmark: How Wittenberg’s Pastor Shaped a National Reformation
Martin Lohrmann, Ph.D., Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa
Careful Reformation: The History of Reformation in Norway
Hallgeir Elstad, Th.D., Dean of Research, Faculty of Theology, University of Oslo
The History of the Reformation in Iceland
The Rev. Solveig Lára Guðmundsdóttir, Cand.Theol., Bishop of Hólar, Iceland
Music of the Reformation (performance)
Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. | Lundring Events Center
Reservations required. Admission is $35.
Dinner and entertainment
The Nordic Spirit Symposium is sponsored by the Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation and California Lutheran University and is made possible by generous grants from the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and the Norway House Foundation in San Francisco.
