Calendar » Norman Doidge

February 2, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lecture

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3134 (805) 893-3535

New York Times Best-selling Author and Psychiatrist

Norman Doidge, M.D.

The Brain’s Way of Healing: Remarkable Discoveries and Recoveries from the Frontiers of Neuroplasticity

Mon, Feb 2, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Neuroplasticity – the ability of the brain to change its structure and function in response to mental experience – is one of the most important breakthroughs in neuroscience in the last 400 years. In his revolutionary new book, best-selling author Norman Doidge (The Brain That Changes Itself ) shows how neuroplastic healing works. He describes how natural, non-invasive treatments – based on light, sound, vibration and movement – can awaken the brain’s remarkable healing capacities. And he explores cases of its applications, from chronic pain relief to stroke recovery, autism to multiple sclerosis, while teaching us how to reduce dementia risks and more.



Books will be available for purchase and signing