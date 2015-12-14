Calendar » NOT IN OUR NAME

December 14, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

“NOT IN OUR NAME” Candle Light Peace Walk and Vigil – Monday December 14, 2015 starting at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara Courthouse walking to State Street and then proceeding to De La Guerra Plaza for the Candle light vigil, talks and prayers. Led by the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara and the local Interfaith Community.

The “NOT IN OUR NAME” Peace event will be led by Imam Yama Niazi, Founder of The Blessed Tree Foundation and religious director at the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, highlighting that any killing or acts of violence that are being done by those who have hijacked the name of Islam to justify their actions – are actually the opposite of everything we believe and who we are. WE condemn them in the strongest possible way and are committed to speaking out and acting in whatever way brings the Jihadists who claim to speak in our name to justice. Imam Yama Niazi will speak. Imam Yama spoke even more extensively at the ISSB’s last Friday service. Here is a link to the video of Imam Yama speaking with clarity and power to his congregants and the Interfaithers that came to worship in solidarity with their local Muslim friends. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc5d0UXms-g Rev. Dr. Doug Miller one of the leaders of the Interfaith Initiative and the Clergy Association responded with the Love and Support of our community.

The Interfaith Community as well as all members of our community of good will have had the privilege of coming along side our local Muslim friends in solidarity and appreciation for who they are and the leadership that they have provided. We have welcomed Imam Yama and other of our Muslim friends into of houses of worship to speak. We have had the privilege of attending ISSB services as well knowing and sharing our community in many, normal ways with our Muslim friends. We have had the privilege of knowing them well and we grieve for the injustice and pain that often comes their way from people who do not know them. We look forward to the opportunity that this Vigil will provide to express our appreciation and solidarity with them. As a part of the vigil – many leaders of our Interfaith Community will enthusiastically be sharing their thoughts. Those who erroneously equate the terror and killings in the name of Islam with the Muslims we know – we, the Interfaith Community of Santa Barbara want it known that this is happening – “NOT IN OUR NAME”.

Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson, Senior Pastor of the First Methodist Church of Santa Barbara writes “Many of us feel a need to bring a public counter-voice to the rhetoric of fear and intolerance that we are hearing. It is very important for us to stand together in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of all religious traditions, as we all work together for the common good and toward mutual understanding. I plan to be present on Monday and am willing to say a few words or offer a prayer if either of those would be helpful. I look forward to being with all of you.”

For further information, please contact:

Aida Aminzai [email protected] – Wife of Imam Yama Niazi – 805-633-0975