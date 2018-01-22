Calendar » Nothing but Laughs

January 22, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Speaking of Stories presents

Nothing but Laughs

A tribute to Jay Thomas

Jay Thomas was one of our favorite Speaking of Stories performers and we will begin our season with a tribute to him. A collection of humorous stories that were performed by Jay Thomas. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk! (all stories and readers subject to change.)

Devin Scott reading Dave and the Dentist by Stuart McLean

Rudy Willrich reading The Phone Message by Stuart McLean

Dan Gunther reading Jamaica by David Schikler

TIMES: Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Monday, January 22 at 7:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday Matinee only, must be purchased by Friday, January 19)



Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE