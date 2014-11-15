Calendar » November 15th Arts & Crafts Fair benefitting the Viagenco Project

November 15, 2014 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Peruse unique works of art including: paintings, jewelry, pottery, stained glass and other crafts created by local artists at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Art and Craft Show on Saturday, November 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the orphans and nurses of the Viagenco Comprehensive Care Clinic in Mbita/Luanda, Kenya.

In 2004, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care partnered with Viagenco Comprehensive Care in Kenya and helped establish a clinic and hospice palliative care program for their community. Over the last several years, VNHC nurses and staff have volunteered assistance and support to develop a permanent, well staffed outpatient clinic; a home based palliative care program, several in-patient beds, and programs to help improve the quality of life and health of members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

Mbita is noted to have one of the highest HIV rates in the world. Because kids are commonly orphaned due to HIV/AIDS, VNHC also provides school uniforms, shoes and supplies to enable these children to go to school and gain an education.

For more information contact Susan Saperstein at (805)319-1456 or [email protected]