Now Is The Time: Healthcare for Everybody free movie

September 26, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

What: Free public screening of new ½ hour movie:

Now Is The Time: Healthcare for Everybody

Followed by discussion and Q & A

When: September 26, 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Where: Goleta Branch Library

500 N. Fairview Ave

Goleta, CA 93117

Handicapped accessible

Sponsor: Health Care for All, Santa Barbara Chapter

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Light refreshments

Contact: Peter Conn 682-5183

[email protected]

Web site: www.nowisthetimemovie.com

Description: See a new ½ hour documentary depicting how universal healthcare based on the single payer model is the only way to provide guaranteed comprehensive coverage for all. Learn how other countries provide better health outcomes at an average of half the cost.

Get updates on California’s single payer bill, the Healthy California Act (SB 562). Prepare for hearings this fall by the California Assembly Joint Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Access.