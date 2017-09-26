Now Is The Time: Healthcare for Everybody free movie
What: Free public screening of new ½ hour movie:
Now Is The Time: Healthcare for Everybody
Followed by discussion and Q & A
When: September 26, 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Where: Goleta Branch Library
500 N. Fairview Ave
Goleta, CA 93117
Handicapped accessible
Sponsor: Health Care for All, Santa Barbara Chapter
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Light refreshments
Contact: Peter Conn 682-5183
Web site: www.nowisthetimemovie.com
Description: See a new ½ hour documentary depicting how universal healthcare based on the single payer model is the only way to provide guaranteed comprehensive coverage for all. Learn how other countries provide better health outcomes at an average of half the cost.
Get updates on California’s single payer bill, the Healthy California Act (SB 562). Prepare for hearings this fall by the California Assembly Joint Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Access.
