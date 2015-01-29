Calendar » Nrityagram Dance & Music

January 29, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3043 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Premiere

Nrityagram Dance & Music

Songs of Love and Longing

Surupa Sen, Artistic Director/Choreographer

Thurs, Jan 29, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Rock stars of the dance world… Mark Morris was on his feet, shouting bravos… it’s their precision and grace that brings the house down.” New York Post



Working together for the past two decades as luminaries of the acclaimed Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, Surupa Sen and Bijayini Satpathy have created art that is as deeply illuminating as it is exhilarating. With uncanny synchronicity and compelling physicality, these exquisite dancers lead audiences on a “riveting” (The New York Times) and transcendent journey based on the Gita Govinda, a 12th century ballad of immortal love. Like elegant temple sculptures come to life, they weave a sensuous spell in solos and duets, accompanied by live music and narration.