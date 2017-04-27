Nurturing Skills for Families Class
Learn skills to strengthen your family, build your confidence as a parent and enhance
your relationship with your child.
In this 14-week course, you will learn nurturing skills to:
-Understand developmental milestones
-Strengthen empathy in parents and children
-Discipline in a positive and nurturing way
-Develop a positive self-concept, self-esteem and self-worth
-Recognize, manager and communicate feelings
-Enhance positive interactions among family members
Preregistration is preferred.
Located at 123 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara
For more information contact Candy Garcia at 805-331-0126 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Family Service Agency
- Starts: April 27, 2017 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Price: free
- Location: 123 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://fsacares.org/parent-classes/
- Sponsors: Family Service Agency