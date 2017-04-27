Calendar » Nurturing Skills for Families Class

April 27, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Learn skills to strengthen your family, build your confidence as a parent and enhance

your relationship with your child.

In this 14-week course, you will learn nurturing skills to:

-Understand developmental milestones

-Strengthen empathy in parents and children

-Discipline in a positive and nurturing way

-Develop a positive self-concept, self-esteem and self-worth

-Recognize, manager and communicate feelings

-Enhance positive interactions among family members

Preregistration is preferred.

Located at 123 W. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara

For more information contact Candy Garcia at 805-331-0126 or [email protected]