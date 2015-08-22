Calendar » Nurturing the Soul Women’s Retreat

August 22, 2015 from 9:00am - 6:00pm

Come join us for our first annual day of relaxation and rejuvenation! This event includes a vegan / gluten-free friendly Caribbean lunch, door prizes, happy hour!

We have gathered twelve dynamic women speakers to share their wisdom for one day on topics to nourish the mind, body, and soul. Topics will be particular to women's Health and Wellness, Alternative Medicine, Life Balance & Personal Growth

We intend to have a welcome keynote address and then two morning sessions. We will break for catered lunch and then have two more sessions in the afternoon. This will be followed by a happy hour and a rhythm circle. Don't miss out on this powerful gathering. For more information, visit http://centeroftheheart.com/event/nurturing-the-soul-womens-retreat-1836