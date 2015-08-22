Nurturing the Soul Women’s Retreat
Come join us for our first annual day of relaxation and rejuvenation! This event includes a vegan / gluten-free friendly Caribbean lunch, door prizes, happy hour!
We have gathered twelve dynamic women speakers to share their wisdom for one day on topics to nourish the mind, body, and soul. Topics will be particular to women's Health and Wellness, Alternative Medicine, Life Balance & Personal Growth
We intend to have a welcome keynote address and then two morning sessions. We will break for catered lunch and then have two more sessions in the afternoon. This will be followed by a happy hour and a rhythm circle. Don't miss out on this powerful gathering. For more information, visit http://centeroftheheart.com/event/nurturing-the-soul-womens-retreat-1836
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 22, 2015 9:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: $45 in advance, $55 at the door
- Location: Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://centeroftheheart.com/event/nurturing-the-soul-womens-retreat-1836