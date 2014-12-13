Calendar » Nutcracker at the Arlington

December 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents “Nutcracker At The Arlington, with Live, Full Symphony Orchestra” – Elise Unruh, Conductor. One of Santa Barbara’s Most Cherished Holiday Traditions! Celebrating its 40th year, SBFB takes you on a magical journey with this classic tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. Share in the experience of wonderment as Herr Drosselmeyer’s Clock Work Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas Tree grows before your eyes, Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle through canon explosions on stage, and surprises galore in the Kingdom of Sweets where Dancing Snowflakes are gracefully enveloped by falling snow and enchanted Waltzing Flowers embrace. This Nutcracker will delight family members of all ages. Featuring Professional Guest Artist Michele Wiles (Sugar Plum Fairy) , Principal Dancer with Ballet Next, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Company Dancers, UCSB Student Dance Company and students of the SBFB Dance Conservatory comprise a cast of 100 plus. Nutcracker At The Arlington is recognized as one of the rare and longest continuously running productions in the USA performed with a live orchestra! This is Santa Barbara’s Nutcracker! “It is an honor to provide our Central Coast communities with the full cultural experience of the classic ballet The Nutcracker , with Tchaikovsky’s music played by a full symphony orchestra, all under the stars of our historic Arlington Theater”, Denise Rinaldi, Artistic Director. Three Performances – Saturday, Dec 13th at 2:30pm and 7pm, Sunday, Dec 14h at 2:30pm. For Tickets ($25 - $55) call Arlington Box Office at 805.963.4408 or www.ticketmaster.com .