December 12, 2015 from 2:30 pm

Now celebrating its 41st Anniversary, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Arlington with Live Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage again this year in a perennial production that has awed regional theatergoers for generations. The Nutcracker at the Arlington has the distinction of being one of the nation’s longest continuously-running productions of Tchaikovsky’s beloved classical ballet. This season, over three shows on December 12th and 13th, Conductor Elise Unruh with a full symphony orchestra and a cast of over 100 will once again fill the unique “twilight village” setting of the Arlington Theater with such music, color, dance, and community magic as can only be found in a generational legacy production of this kind.

The Nutcracker at the Arlington will feature professional guest artists Michele Wiles, Founder, Artistic Director and Principal Dancer of New York City-based BalletNext (Sugarplum Fairy), Russell Janzen, Soloist with New York City Ballet and 2015 recipient of the Clive Barnes Award for outstanding new performer (Cavalier), Tracy R. Kofford, Artistic Director of Dance SBCC, MFA New York University, TISCH School of the Arts, national and international performer of his own work and that of Jennifer Muller/The Works (Arabian Cavalier), and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s own returning guest alumnus Chelsea Cambron, 2011 recipient of the Contemporary Award from the Cecchetti International Ballet Competition in Manchester, England (Snow Queen).

Says Conductor Elise Unruh, "I've been associated with this production of The Nutcracker for most of it's history, first as a musician in the orchestra and subsequently as the conductor. It has become the official start to my holiday season. The wonderful Tchaikovsky score and the opportunity to collaborate with the talented dancers and choreographers combine to create a joyful experience for me that I hope our audiences experience as well.”