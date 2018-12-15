Calendar » NUTCRACKER & BACH

December 15, 2018 from 5:00PM - 6:00PM

The Santa Barbara Community Flute Ensemble was founded in 2015 to give flute players of all ages and levels an opportunity to perform in an ensemble comprised of flutes of all sizes. The ensemble includes the tiny little Piccolo, the standard Concert Flute, the mellow Alto Flute and the low Bass Flute.

The Santa Barbara Community Flute Ensemble will be presenting a free concert showcasing the magical sounds from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Ballet, Holst’s beautiful In the Bleak Midwinter and J.S. Bach’s masterpiece Brandenburg Concerto No. 2. Please join us for this wonderful family event filled with sugarplums and trills. Donations accepted. First Christian Church 1915 Chapala Street – SBCFE.ORG – [email protected] – Any questions please call 805-324-2052