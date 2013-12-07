Calendar » Nutcracker Character Breakfast

December 7, 2013 from 9 - 12

Bring your kids to meet the fantastical characters from the Nutcracker Ballet while having breakfast at Pacific Crepes, 705 Anacapa Street. Proudly presented by Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and Pacific Crepes.

Seatings @ 9 & 10 AM - $20 per person which includes breakfast and photograph with your favorite Nutcracker character.

For more information call 805-966-0711 or [email protected]