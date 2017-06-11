Nutrition Expedition
June 11, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Thanks to a partnership with Marian Regional Medical Center, help your kids to POWER UP with Nutrition Expedition! Cooking with fruits and vegetables is fun, tastes great and keeps kids healthy and strong. Learn easy recipes even a kid can make, taste test the results and take home a cookbook! The second Sunday of every month, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Marian Regional Medical Center
- Starts: June 11, 2017 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
- Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/
