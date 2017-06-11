Calendar » Nutrition Expedition

June 11, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Thanks to a partnership with Marian Regional Medical Center, help your kids to POWER UP with Nutrition Expedition! Cooking with fruits and vegetables is fun, tastes great and keeps kids healthy and strong. Learn easy recipes even a kid can make, taste test the results and take home a cookbook! The second Sunday of every month, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.