Calendar » Oak Group Opening Reception to Benefit Land Trust

March 5, 2015 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

March welcomes the highly anticipated Oak Group exhibit “Reserves of Strength,” art inspired by Land Trust preserves, in the Faulkner Gallery of Santa Barbara’s Central Library.

You are invited to the opening reception on Thursday, March 5, from 5:30-7:30, part of Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday series. Mingle with artists, Land Trust staff, and other lovers of art and open spaces.

The exhibition will hang from March 3 through March 29 and can be seen during regular library hours. Forty-five percent of proceeds from sales will support the work of the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County.

Since its inception in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) has protected over 23,000 acres including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast.

The Land Trust works to permanently protect and enhance our county’s natural open land, trails, and our agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners to protect farm, wildlife habitat, and community open spaces. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.

Guest artists Kerri Hedden, Dale Howard, and Susan Petty will join The Oak Group in expressing reverence for Santa Barbara County’s precious open spaces.

Oak Group artists are passionate about nature and are committed to preserving local lands for wildlife, recreation, ranching, or farming. Working with conservation groups and landowners, Oak artists record the beauty of these endangered landscapes to draw public attention and to help generate funds to protect them. For more information, visit www.oakgroup.org.

To purchase a painting or photograph please contact the Land Trust office at (805) 966-4520.