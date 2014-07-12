Calendar » Occupy Beauty - a free retreat for women

July 12, 2014 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Melanie Elkin, founder and creator of Santa Barbara-based Yoga’licious, has devoted her life to helping women feel empowered, present and inspired to live life to the fullest with the lives and bodies they have today. On Saturday, July 12 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Melanie is teaming up with a cadre of empowered local women to offer a FREE mini-retreat combining yoga, inspiring workshops, dance, snacks and the chance to win awesome gifts. The goal of this in-person workshop is to empower women to tap into their unique essence that is waiting to be expressed and explored, and to have the opportunity to truly feel what beauty is, rather than seeing it as a set image or unattainable standard. "Occupy Beauty has been a vision of mine for two years now and I am so excited to have as many woman as possible receive this powerful and much needed message of self love,” says creator Melanie Elkin.

No prior yoga or dance required or expected. All levels, all ages, all shapes and sizes

are encouraged! For more information and to register for this free event, visit

http://melanieelkin.com/occupy-beauty-event/