Occupy Beauty - free retreat for women

May 14, 2016 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

On May 14 it is time to completely shake up the context of what beauty has been defined as in our society. A women’s beauty is not in a prescription, a formula, a box from the store, the number on the scale, in what you eat, in how your physical body looks, in how successful you are or in the opinion of others. Occupy Beauty is all about helping women embody the unique beauty that is already inside each woman.

Melanie Elkin of Yogalicious will be leading this free retreat on Saturday, May 14 from 11 am – 5 pm at the Goodland, a hip and fun boutique hotel. The day will feature a physical yoga practice, mini-workshops with a cultivated group of wise women, experiences for helping tap into your own essential truth and connecting with a community of women who can support and encourage you throughout the journey. The hope is that every woman walks away from this event feeling alive with a felt sense of their own beauty.

This is an invitation for women to come exactly as they are. No prior yoga required or expected. All levels, all ages, all shapes and sizes are encouraged! For more information and to register for this free event, visit http://melanieelkin.com/occupy-beauty-2016/.

Guest facilitators include: Lisa Beck (www.lisabeckliving.com); Danielle Bordenave (SPARK45 Fitness and Physical Therapy); Danielle Martinelli (Martinelli Wellness); Collin McShirley (www.collinmcshirley.com); Kris Oster (www.mythicrhythm.com); Anne Rodriguez (www.consciousconsults.com); Ashleigh Taylor (Ashleigh Taylor Photography)

About Melanie Elkin + Yoga’licious

Melanie Elkin, creator of Occupy Beauty and founder of Yoga’licious, through workshops, group programs, private programs and retreats her mission is to support women in reawakening to their essential beauty. She is not interested in the quick fixes or cookie cutter yoga asana or practices, but instead guides women to cultivate an experience that reconnects them back to their heart, body, soul and pure joy! When she discovered yoga and body intelligence work in her own healing journey, she knew she had found a practice that really brought her back home to herself. She felt a deep remembering and she wants that for all women, too! For more information visit www.melanieelkin.com