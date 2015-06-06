Calendar » Occupy Beauty: Free mini retreat for women

June 6, 2015 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

In a world where women in particular are bombarded with often distorted images of what beauty “is”, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, unappreciated and misguided. Often our value as women is determined by how much we do, achieve, workout, succeed and what we look like. The self-criticism is all too common in adults and unfortunately even in young girls, who are driven to compulsively exercise and seek procedures to meet a standard of beauty that is usually unachievable and mostly externally based.

It is time for a change. Melanie Elkin, founder and creator of Santa Barbara-based Yoga’licious, has devoted her life to supporting women in feeling empowered, present and inspired to live life to the fullest with the lives and bodies they have today. On Saturday, June 6 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Pacifica Graduate Institute, Melanie is teaming up with a cadre of empowered local women to offer Occupy Beauty, a FREE mini-retreat combining powerful, easy to digest wisdom that will support you in discovering your own unique beauty, incorporating a playful yoga practice (no prior yoga experience required), inspiring speakers, a virtual goodie bag and so much more all designed as a day to nourish women. The goal of this in-person workshop is to empower women to tap into their unique essence that is waiting to be expressed and explored, and to have the opportunity to truly feel what beauty is, rather than seeing it as a set image or unattainable standard. "Occupy Beauty has been a vision of mine for three years now and I am so excited to have as many woman as possible receive this powerful and timely message of self love,” says creator Melanie Elkin.

An attendee from last year’s inaugural event reflected, “Occupy Beauty moved me beyond words. It just confirmed what I already knew. It reminded me of what I already have: I have had direction all along!”

No prior yoga required or expected. All levels, all ages, all shapes and sizes are encouraged! For more information and to register for this free event, visit http://melanieelkin.com/occupy-beauty-event-2015/

Occupy Beauty panelists include: Allison Antoinette (The Juice Club); Amy Chalker (Isabella Gourmet Foods); Melissa Costello (Karma Chow); Natalie Diane (Nourish By Natalie); Audrey Hazekamp (Tall Poppy, Inc.); Ashleigh Henning (Ashley Taylor Photography); Tumi Johnson (Integrative Holistic Physician); Aparna Khanolkar (Ayurvedic Lifestyle Counselor); Lucinda Rae (Prosperity Branding); Kita Macomber (Colorist); Jane Meyer (Funkemunk); Adrienne Smith (Power of Your Om Yoga).

About Melanie Elkin + Yoga’licious

Melanie Elkin is the creator and founder of Yoga’licious where she passionately teaches women how to listen and love their bodies and themselves. Her practice is based out of sunny Santa Barbara, California where she supports women in recreating a conversation around their bodies and with themselves that is sustainable, uplifting, confidence-building, fulfilling and satisfying. She does not advocate for quick fixes or cookie cutter exercise and yoga routines but instead guides women to create something that honors them, their bodies and everything else they do in their lives.

Melanie works with women privately, facilitates small groups and teaches workshops locally and across the country.