Ocean Puppets Art Workshop with Guest Artist Chloe Gray

June 20, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Art From Scrap now offers Wednesday Art Workshops for the summer! Join us in the AFS Art Center above the ReUse Store on Wednesday afternoons, 12:30-2:00 pm, through the month of August. Taught by AFS Staff Artist Chloe Gray, our mid-week workshops are sure to please artists of all ages and abilities! No reservations required. $8.00 per person. For more info- 805-884-0459 x 11.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap
  • Starts: June 20, 2012 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
  • Sponsors: Art From Scrap
 
 
 