September 14, 2017 from 7:00pm

What happens when dance and science merge?

A multidisciplinary performance piece

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Members Reception • 6:15 pm

Live performance • 7 pm

Cost: $20 (SBMM members), $30 (non-members)

Register: www.sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

Supported by Silvio Di Loreto (in memoriam)

About Ocean Trilogy

SpectorDance and the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (http://www.spectordance.org/ocean-trilogy) have joined forces to create Ocean Trilogy, an exciting multi-disciplinary performance piece about the challenges confronting our ocean, the discoveries and hopeful possibilities from cutting-edge ocean science research, and the importance of partnerships and policies in addressing the critical issue of ocean health. Based on interviews with a wide variety of ocean experts, Artistic Director Fran Spector Atkins and Media Artist William Roden, integrate sound bites from these interviews, stunning underwater visual images, varied music and dance to create a composite form that communicates science in a way that is informative, uplifting and reaches people’s hearts.