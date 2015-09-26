Calendar » October is Family History Month

September 26, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

October is designated as Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating with an open house and a month long list of events and classes.

The annual Open House will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2015 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara.

Visitors can tour the library, meet SBCGS’s expert genealogists, connect with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and find out more about how they can jump-start their family research. The SIGs include DNA genealogy; Jewish Genealogy; Italian Genealogy; Writing Support; German Genealogy; Nikkei Genealogy; Technology and Genealogy; French CanadianGen and World War I Genealogy.

In addition to the Family History Month Open House, other events are open to the public. Please email [email protected] to reserve a spot. They are:

Beginning Genealogy Class – DNA October 3, 10:00 - 12 Noon

Ancestry.com - Learn Ancestry.com October 7, 2:00 - 4:00 PM

Family Tree Maker October 9, 10:00 - 12 Noon

Irish Genealogy October 13, 10 – 12 Noon

Lunch and Learn October 13, 12 Noon - 1:30 PM

Cemeteries “Dying to Be Found” October 13, 2:00 - 3:30 PM

DNA - Before Testing October 15, 10:00 - 12:00 Noon

Webinars – TBD October 20, 1:30 - 3:00 PM

Write About Your Life October 22, 10:00 - 12 Noon

Reunion for the MAC - Beginners October 22, 2:00 - 4:00 PM

Introduction to Fold3 October 23, 10:00 - 12 Noon

DNA - After Testing October 23, 12 Noon - 2:00 PM

Very Beginning Polish Genealogy October 25, 1:00 - 3:00 PM

The New FamilySearch October 30, 10:00 - 12 Noon

For more details and descriptions go to: http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216&page=1&nr=50&ec=5&tf=12

Classes are FREE for SBCGS members, but you must register, seating is limited.

Non-members: $10/class. Please pay at the door.

All events held at the SBCGS Sahyun Genealogical Library

316 Castillo Street, SB

While you don’t need to be a member, membership in the SB County Genealogical Society is only $40 for the year, so why not support this wonderful organization and turbocharge you genealogy research project.

For more information, call 805-884-9909 or email [email protected] Visit our website at www.sbgen.org.

Media Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438