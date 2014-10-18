Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:49 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

OctoberFiesta—St Mary of the Assumption Santa Maria

October 18, 2014 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

OctoberFiesta

October 18th

10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

 

FREE ENTRY

School St & Cypress St

(St Mary’s Parking Lot behind Town Center Mall)

 

FREE ENTERTAINMENT

Music, Dancing, Folklorico

Sammy Labastida Jazz & Blues Band

La Faz, El Padrecito Ministries, Ballet Folklorico

and much more

 

International Food Fare

Tri-tip BBQ

Beer & Wine Garden

 

Children’s Games & Activities

 

50-50 Drawing  

 

Over $5,000 in Raffle Prizes

For more info call: 805-922-5826

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: St. Mary of the Assumption Church, St. Mary's School
  • Starts: October 18, 2014 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free Entry and Free Entertainment
  • Location: School St & Cypress St, Santa Maria (behind Town Center Mall)
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/St-Marys-Events-Santa-Maria/1453333738289800
  • Sponsors: St. Mary of the Assumption Church, St. Mary's School
 
 
 