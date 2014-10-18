Calendar » OctoberFiesta—St Mary of the Assumption Santa Maria

October 18, 2014 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

OctoberFiesta

October 18th

10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

FREE ENTRY

School St & Cypress St

(St Mary’s Parking Lot behind Town Center Mall)

FREE ENTERTAINMENT

Music, Dancing, Folklorico

Sammy Labastida Jazz & Blues Band

La Faz, El Padrecito Ministries, Ballet Folklorico

and much more

International Food Fare

Tri-tip BBQ

Beer & Wine Garden

Children’s Games & Activities

50-50 Drawing

Over $5,000 in Raffle Prizes

For more info call: 805-922-5826