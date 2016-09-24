Calendar » Octonauts Live

September 24, 2016 from 5:00

Brand New Children’s Stage Show Based on Hit Television Show on Disney Junior and Popular Children's Book Series

Tickets On-Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10:00 AM

Explore. Rescue. Protect! "Octonauts" announced a brand new, action-packed and interactive theatre show for the very first time in the U.S. The Octonauts and the Deep Sea Volcano Adventure (www.octonautsliveus.com) features brand new and fan favorite songs led by the entire Octonauts eight-member crew including Captain Barnacles, Lieutenant Kwazii and Medic Peso, as they invite audiences aboard an underwater quest through a world full of adventure, interactivity, and tons of sea life surprises. The tour will head coast-to-coast visiting more than 60 cities including Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday, September 24 at 5:00 PM at the Arlington Theatre.