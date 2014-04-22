Calendar » Odayaka

April 22, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Odayaka is a film that exposes the controversial reactions to the Fukashima nuclear fallout. Indie helmer Nobuteru Uchida vents his frustration, in sarcastic tones, with many Japanese citizens’ differing attitudes toward the crisis, describing civilian backlash against individuals who express deep anxiety about radiation. The screening of the film is part of the film series: Nuclear Japan: Japanese Film Before and After Fukushima.