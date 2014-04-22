Odayaka
Odayaka is a film that exposes the controversial reactions to the Fukashima nuclear fallout. Indie helmer Nobuteru Uchida vents his frustration, in sarcastic tones, with many Japanese citizens’ differing attitudes toward the crisis, describing civilian backlash against individuals who express deep anxiety about radiation. The screening of the film is part of the film series: Nuclear Japan: Japanese Film Before and After Fukushima.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center; Film and Media Studies Department at UCSB
- Starts: April 22, 2014 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Community $10; Students $5
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSBollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/odayaka
