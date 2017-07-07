Calendar » Off the Menu: Asian America

July 7, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation for Off the Menu: Asian America, the first film of the 2017 Asian American Film Series!

The documentary Off the Menu: Asian America grapples with how family, tradition, faith, and geography shape our relationship to food. The film takes us on a journey across the US as it delves into a wealth of stories, traditions, and unexpected characters that help nourish this nation of immigrants. (2015, 56 minutes, directed by Grace Lee)

Q&A with Producer Eurie Chung and reception will follow the screening.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMUoSklXyc

Doors Open 6 PM | Screening 7 PM

Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara (behind Playa Azul)

Tickets: Free for SBTHP members, $5 suggested donation for non-members

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets (behind Panino)

*Pre-film box meal from The Blue Owl will be available for $8 starting at 6 PM. Call SBTHP (965-0093) or email ([email protected]) to reserve a box.

For more information: www.sbthp.org/aafs or (805) 965-0093

ABOUT THE FILM SERIES

SBTHP's Asian American History Committee is dedicated to exploring the Nihonmachi and Chinatown that emerged out of the ruins of the Santa Barbara’s Spanish period fort in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each July over three Friday evenings, we host three public screenings of films that speak to the Asian American experience in the western US. Film selections address a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures. This film series is made possible by the generous support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

2017 Asian American Film Series:

July 7: Off the Menu: Asian America

July 14: Comfort

July 21: My Life in China

July 28 - special fourth screening: George Takei's Allegiance: Santa Barbara Premiere