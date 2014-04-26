Calendar » OFF THE WALL

OFF THE WALL

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board, this popular fundraiser features terrific suspense as tickets are randomly drawn and guests select a work of art donated by local artists to take home. For more information, contact Karen Kawaguchi at 884.6428 or visit www.sbmawb.org.