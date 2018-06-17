Calendar » OJ: Made in America

October 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

O.J.: Made In America is an Oscar® contender for Best Documentary Feature!

Placing the so-called “trial of the century” within the complex history of race, gender, class, news and entertainment media, policing, criminal justice, and the sports industry in the United States, director Ezra Edelman’s gripping documentary O.J.: Made in America offers an unflinching and timely portrait of our time.

Produced as part of the 30 for 30 series from ESPN Films, O.J.: Made in America premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and aired as a five-part miniseries on ABC. Following a screening of O.J.: Made in America Part 1, director Ezra Edelman will join Jennifer Holt (Professor of Film and Media Studies at UCSB) and Steven Secular (PhD Student at the Department of Film and Media Studies at UCSB) for a discussion addressing both the screening and the series as a whole, followed by a Q&A.