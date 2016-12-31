Ojai New Years Dance Party
We invite you to join us for a Ojai New Years Dance Party, featuring the amazing CROWFOOT the multi-talented band who is the featured band for the Ojai Mardi Gras's Fais-Do-Do (coming up on March 5-6 2017). The dancing starts at 8:00 and plenty of fun and surprises until 12:30 AM. The themed decorations will be provided by the Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe and the suggested dress code is for "flapper", swinging 1920's attire, because we will be "Putting on the Ritz".
There will be a "No-Host" bar sponsored by the Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe and a hors d'oeuvre and dessert potluck. Plus we will provide a Champagne toast at Midnight!!!
Guest who bring a potluck dish will have their name entered in a drawing at midnight where four people will win tickets (a $30 value) for next years Ojai Mardi Gras Masquerade Party on Saturday March 5th 2017
Advance, $25 tickets will be available at our usual outlets and on our website: www.ojaiconcertseries.com They will cost $30 at the door.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe
- Starts: December 31, 2016 8:00 PM - 12:30 AM
- Price: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
- Location: Ojai Valley Woman's Club: 441 E. Ojai Ave. Ojai
- Website: http://www.ojaiconcertseries.com
- Sponsors: Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe