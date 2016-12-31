Calendar » Ojai New Years Dance Party

December 31, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 12:30 AM

W​e invite you to join us for a Ojai New Years Dance Party, featuring the amazing CROWFOOT​ the multi-talented band who is the featured band for the Ojai Mardi Gras's Fais-Do-Do​ (coming up on March 5-6 2017). The ​dancing starts at 8:00 and ​plenty of fun and surprises until 12:30 AM​.​ The themed decorations will be provided by the Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe and the suggested dress code is for "flapper"​, swinging 1920's attire, because we will be "Putting on the Ritz".

There will be a "No-Host" bar sponsored by the Ojai Mardi Gras Wake-Up! Krewe and a ​hors d'oeuvre ​and dessert ​potluck​. Plus we will provide a Champagne toast at Midnight!!!



Guest who bring a potluck dish will have their name entered in a drawing at midnight where four people will win tickets (a $30 value) for next years Ojai Mardi Gras Masquerade Party on Saturday March 5th 2017​

Advance, $25 tickets will be available at our usual outlets and on our website: www.ojaiconcertseries.com They will cost $30 at the door.