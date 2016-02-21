Calendar » Okee Dokee Brothers

February 21, 2016 from 3:00 pm

Born adventurers Justin Lansing and Joe Mailander have been exploring the outdoors together since they were kids. Now fully grown, the Okee Dokee Brothers place their passion and respect for the natural world at the heart of their Grammy-winning American folk music with songs, harmonies and life lessons rooted in their own adventures canoeing down the Mississippi and hiking the Appalachian Trail. The three-time Parents' Choice Award winners inspire kids and their parents to go outside and get creative! (Approx. 70 min.)