Calendar » Oktoberfest at Pure Order

September 19, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend! Although it has October in the name, Oktoberfest officially begins in September! This Saturday we will have live music, pretzels, games and a special small batch beer. We’re open from 12-7pm, ready to celebrate.

**MUSIC SET TIMES:

Benny B & Lomo will be playing from 2:30-4:30 and

David Courtenay from 4:30-6:30