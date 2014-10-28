OKTOBERFEST: Business to Consumer Expo
October 28, 2014 from 5:00PM - 8:00PM
Join the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region for the premier networking event of the year! Come market, connect and grow your business among your local community! Meet a wider diversity of customers in a fast paced networking environment! Come meet your clients in an engaging and interactive platform! Bring the family and friends out for tastes from local restaurants, wineries and breweries! Giveaways, Prizes, Raffles and more! Admission is free!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Fess Parker, Village Properties, Marborg, Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Communications, Adams Printing, Noozhawk, Lure Films, Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac of Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 28, 2014 5:00PM - 8:00PM
- Price: $0
- Location: The Fess Parker: A Doubletree by Hilton Resort
- Website: http://business.sbchamber.org/events/details/oktoberfest-business-to-consumer-expo-2014-10-23-2014-29
- Sponsors: The Fess Parker, Village Properties, Marborg, Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Communications, Adams Printing, Noozhawk, Lure Films, Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac of Santa Barbara