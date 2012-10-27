Calendar » Oktoberfest Celebration Dinner

October 27, 2012 from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Oktoberfest Celebration & Dinner Benefit fundraiser put on by Knights of Columbus Council 5300 Delicious German dinner, salad, special dessert 1st beer or glass of wine included Spaten Oktoberfest Beer to be served Live music Tickets at St. Raphael Church office 805-967-5641