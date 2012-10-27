Oktoberfest Celebration Dinner
October 27, 2012 from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Oktoberfest Celebration & Dinner Benefit fundraiser put on by Knights of Columbus Council 5300 Delicious German dinner, salad, special dessert 1st beer or glass of wine included Spaten Oktoberfest Beer to be served Live music Tickets at St. Raphael Church office 805-967-5641
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Knights of Columbus Council 5300
- Starts: October 27, 2012 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $17, $19 at the door
- Location: St. Raphael Church Parish Hall, 5444 Hollister Ave. SB, CA
- Website: http://www.kc5300.org
- Sponsors: Knights of Columbus Council 5300