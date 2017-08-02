Calendar » ¡OLÉ! FIESTA AT M8RX NIGHTCLUB + MLOUNGE

August 2, 2017 from 2:30pm - 1:30am

¡OLÉ! FIESTA AT M8RX NIGHTCLUB + MLOUNGE

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Fiesta 2017 Lineup ::::



Wednesday | August 2nd

Kicking off Fiesta with some Western Wednesday feels..

Country-Pop all night with DJ Ruben 'Quizo' Garcia

+ Guest Bartender Nicholas Vanourney



Thursday | August 3rd

Hosted by comedian Michael Blackson ft Neon Fluxx + SMRTGZ



MLounge – DJ Ian Soleimani



Friday | August 4th

From the producers of Perfect World Entertainment comes The Spazmatics. Bringing the most epic retro 80s new wave show to Santa Barbara



MLounge - DJ DS spinning tracks all night



Saturday | August 6th

Closing out the Fiesta celebration on the main stage M*A*S*H



MLounge – DJ DS





Doors Open: Wed – Sat | 2:30pm

MLounge Kitchen opens @ 5pm



Enjoy craft brews, specialty cocktails, & delicious bar bites on the 3rd floor at MLounge SB!

>>> Check out our Fiesta Food Menu



21+

2 Stages

3 Floors of Bass



VIP Bottle Service >>> 805.975.4111

www.m8rxsb.com | www.mloungesb.com