¡OLÉ! FIESTA AT M8RX NIGHTCLUB + MLOUNGE

August 4, 2017 from 2:30pm - 1:30am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Fiesta 2017 Lineup ::::

Wednesday | August 2nd 
Kicking off Fiesta with some Western Wednesday feels..
Country-Pop all night with DJ Ruben 'Quizo' Garcia 
+ Guest Bartender Nicholas Vanourney

Thursday | August 3rd
Hosted by comedian Michael Blackson ft Neon Fluxx + SMRTGZ 

MLounge – DJ Ian Soleimani

Friday | August 4th
From the producers of Perfect World Entertainment comes The Spazmatics. Bringing the most epic retro 80s new wave show to Santa Barbara

MLounge - DJ DS spinning tracks all night 

Saturday | August 6th
Closing out the Fiesta celebration on the main stage M*A*S*H

MLounge – DJ DS


Doors Open: Wed – Sat | 2:30pm 
MLounge Kitchen opens @ 5pm

Enjoy craft brews, specialty cocktails, & delicious bar bites on the 3rd floor at MLounge SB!
>>> Check out our Fiesta Food Menu 

21+
2 Stages 
3 Floors of Bass

VIP Bottle Service >>> 805.975.4111
www.m8rxsb.com | www.mloungesb.com

 

