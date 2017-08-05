¡OLÉ! FIESTA AT M8RX NIGHTCLUB + MLOUNGE
¡OLÉ! FIESTA AT M8RX NIGHTCLUB + MLOUNGE
M8RX Nightclub & Lounge Fiesta 2017 Lineup ::::
Wednesday | August 2nd
Kicking off Fiesta with some Western Wednesday feels..
Country-Pop all night with DJ Ruben 'Quizo' Garcia
+ Guest Bartender Nicholas Vanourney
Thursday | August 3rd
Hosted by comedian Michael Blackson ft Neon Fluxx + SMRTGZ
MLounge – DJ Ian Soleimani
Friday | August 4th
From the producers of Perfect World Entertainment comes The Spazmatics. Bringing the most epic retro 80s new wave show to Santa Barbara
MLounge - DJ DS spinning tracks all night
Saturday | August 6th
Closing out the Fiesta celebration on the main stage M*A*S*H
MLounge – DJ DS
Doors Open: Wed – Sat | 2:30pm
MLounge Kitchen opens @ 5pm
Enjoy craft brews, specialty cocktails, & delicious bar bites on the 3rd floor at MLounge SB!
>>> Check out our Fiesta Food Menu
21+
2 Stages
3 Floors of Bass
VIP Bottle Service >>> 805.975.4111
www.m8rxsb.com | www.mloungesb.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 5, 2017 2:30pm - 1:30am
- Location: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge | 409 State St
