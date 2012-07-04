Calendar » Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2012 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Our 38Th annual festival! You are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July in an old-time atmosphere: Children and adults will enjoy a day of live music, hayrides, BBQ, museum tours, various games and races, pony rides, local artists, engine show, classic cars, Hollister Brewing Company beer, and much more. Admission is $6 for adults, free for children under 12. Special thank you to our GOLD sponsor, Marborg Industries.