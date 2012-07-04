Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Our 38Th annual festival! You are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July in an old-time atmosphere: Children and adults will enjoy a day of live music, hayrides, BBQ, museum tours, various games and races, pony rides, local artists, engine show, classic cars, Hollister Brewing Company beer, and much more. Admission is $6 for adults, free for children under 12. Special thank you to our GOLD sponsor, Marborg Industries.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Stowhouse
- Starts: July 4, 2012 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $6 for adults and kids 12 and up.
- Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.stowhouse.com/upcomingevents.php#