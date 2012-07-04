Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2012 from 11:00am - 4:00pm
Our 38Th annual festival! You are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July in an old-time atmosphere: Children and adults will enjoy a day of live music, hayrides, BBQ, museum tours, various games and races, pony rides, local artists, engine show, classic cars, Hollister Brewing Company beer, and much more. Admission is $6 for adults, free for children under 12. Special thank you to our GOLD sponsor, Marborg Industries.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Stowhouse
  • Starts: July 4, 2012 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: $6 for adults and kids 12 and up.
  • Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.stowhouse.com/upcomingevents.php#
 
 
 