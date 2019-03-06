Calendar » Old Santa Barbara Mission: La Huerta Gardens

March 6, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jerry Sortomme will cover the Flora of Alta California plants at the Mission from 1769-1834. At La Huerta Gardens (in the Old Mission’s walled garden) Jerry is growing heritage plants which he defines as the unique plant species, varieties and strains that grew during the California Mission Era and that have a distinctive storyline.

The plantings include edible trees, seasonal edibles and utilitarian crops. La Huerta Gardens also features ornamental and native plants from the Mission Era.

Jerry was the Chair and instructor of the Environmental Horticulture Department at Santa Barbara City College for 22 years. After retiring Jerry created La Huerta Gardens where he is the manager and leads volunteers on Wednesday Work Days to maintain gardens.

Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM on the first Wednesday of the month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. The program includes a free plant exchange, refreshments and a plant raffle